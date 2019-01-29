Max Finkelstein Recognized for 100 Year Milestone

Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

Closing out the General Session at the 2019 Goodyear Dealer Conference in Dallas this week and following keynote remarks by Goodyear CEO and President Rich Kramer, long-time Goodyear partner Max Finkelstein Inc. was recognized with a video tribute and award for their 100 years in business — 96 of those years as a Goodyear dealer-distributor.

The aligned regional distributor has one retail location, the original retail location that Max Finkelstein and his brother Irving started in 1919. A century later, MFI continues to serve customers from the same building and same corner of Astoria-Queens, New York.

Since that time, Max Finkelstein Inc. has evolved and grown with changes in the industry. Today, the company has 150 trucks on the road, 450 employees and operates 15 distribution centers with plans to continue to expand.