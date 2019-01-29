Max Finkelstein Recognized for 100 Year Milestone
Closing out the General Session at the 2019 Goodyear Dealer Conference in Dallas this week and following keynote remarks by Goodyear CEO and President Rich Kramer, long-time Goodyear partner Max Finkelstein Inc. was recognized with a video tribute and award for their 100 years in business — 96 of those years as a Goodyear dealer-distributor.
The aligned regional distributor has one retail location, the original retail location that Max Finkelstein and his brother Irving started in 1919. A century later, MFI continues to serve customers from the same building and same corner of Astoria-Queens, New York.
Since that time, Max Finkelstein Inc. has evolved and grown with changes in the industry. Today, the company has 150 trucks on the road, 450 employees and operates 15 distribution centers with plans to continue to expand.