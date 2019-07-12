Max Finkelstein Celebrates a Century in Business

Brothers Harold and Jerry Finkelstein are presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards from Rich Kramer, dhairman, CEO and president of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

Max Finkelstein, Inc. celebrated its centennial anniversary June 29 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The company, family-owned and operated for four generations, welcomed family members, past and present associates, vendors, and customers to the milestone occasion. The night included dancing, 1920s-themed music, historical company pictures and video presentations.



Max Finkelstein, Inc. associates who have dedicated more than 25 years to the company are honored with a standing ovation during the centennial celebration.

Speakers throughout the evening included Max Finkelstein, Inc. CEO and president Ira Silver, Ronald Finkelstein, Harold Finkelstein, Jerry Finkelstein and Brian Finkelstein. Ira Silver recognized 24 team members in attendance for their 25 to 64 years of dedication and service to the company. A keynote tribute was delivered by Rich Kramer, chairman, CEO, and president of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Kramer also presented Harold and Jerry Finkelstein with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their dedication to the industry and 96-year business partnership with Goodyear.



Attendees received a commemorative book, written by Harold Finkelstein’s granddaughter, Melanie Paticoff Grossman, detailing the culture, philosophy and story of the business.