May 1, 2019

Max Finkelstein Takes Dealers to Aruba for Annual Max Elite Trip

Max Finkelstein Takes Dealers to Aruba for Annual Max Elite Trip

Over 100 of Max Finkelstein, Inc.’s partners attended the fifth annual Max Elite trip at the Aruba Ritz Carlton in March.

Joining the MFI hosts were manufacturer partners representing Goodyear, Bridgestone, Pirelli, Kumho and Falken. The itinerary included group dine arounds, off-road adventures, deep sea fishing and snorkeling.

The business meeting stuck to the main theme of supporting MFI’s team of independent tire dealers in times of change, and how to overcome the challenges they face and turn them into profitable opportunities. The trip concluded with a final night dinner and dance party on the beach.

