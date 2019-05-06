Matco Tools Releases MaxFlex Diagnostic Tablet

Matco Tools has released the MaxFlex, an Android-based diagnostic tablet.

The tablet can be used as an enhanced code reader in which the user can create a customized monthly subscription plan and only pay for the vehicle make and model coverage they need. In addition, the tablet can also be configured to include a software package with annual updates. Using the MaxFlex, the user can gain complete OE-level access to Asian, European and domestic applications for module coding, resets, relearns and bi-directional capabilities, the company says.

All three subscription configurations are compatible with Matco’s automotive repair database, MaximusFix. This database provides technical service bulletins, flow charts, wiring diagrams and other manufacturer documents.