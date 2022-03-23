Connect with us

Massachusetts Right to Repair Court Case Decision Delayed

Christian Hinton

on

According to the Auto Care Association, the United States District Judge Douglas Woodlock issued a notice informing of a delay to provide a decision on a ‘Right to Repair’ court case due to “unforeseen and unforeseeable circumstances, principally involving supervening but insistent writing responsibilities in other matters.”

While the decision was scheduled for March 7, 2022, the judge has now stated that he would issue a final judgment no later than April 15, 2022.

Approved by Massachusetts voters on November 3, 2020 by a 75-25 percent margin, the Auto Care Association says the new Right to Repair law would require manufacturers to provide vehicle owners both access and control of the diagnostic and repair data generated by their vehicles. Subsequent to the vote, the car company trade group, Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed a lawsuit in November 2020 asking the court to overturn the data access ballot question based on a host of allegations including cyber security concerns, insufficient time to comply with the new data access requirements and their contention that the ballot initiative is preempted by federal law.

