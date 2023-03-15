 Massachusetts to Enforce Right to Repair Law Starting June 1

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Massachusetts to Enforce Right to Repair Law Starting June 1

"The people of Massachusetts deserve the benefit of the law they approved more than two years ago," the state's attorney general said.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer


Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell said last week that the state will move forward and enforce the Right to Repair law beginning June 1, even though a federal court has yet to rule on the legality of the legislation. Campbell filed a notice of intent to terminate the non-enforcement stipulation with the US District Court of Massachusetts on March 7, according to the Tire Industry Association.

Related Articles

The Right to Repair law, which allows independent repair shops access to diagnostic data, was approved by voters in 2020. The law has been held up in court for over two years.

“The people of Massachusetts deserve the benefit of the law they approved more than two years ago,” Campbell said, “Consumers and independent repair shops deserve to know whether they will receive access to vehicle repair data in the manner provided by the law.”

Campbell also said in her filing that the company’s suit against the state should be dismissed. TIA expressed its support early for the Right to Repair law in Massachusetts.

Maine and other states proceed with state-based efforts to ensure their citizens can have their cars repaired when and how they choose, says the CAR Coalition. Congress is currently considering bipartisan legislation – like the Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act and the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act – to increase options for quality, affordable and safe repairs.

Join the growing movement and tell your member of Congress to advance automotive right to repair measures today.

You May Also Like

Bridgestone OTR ConExpo
Hankook-Company-HQ
TIA-board
News

Autel, Repairify Announce Exclusive North American Agreement

Autel said Repairify will provide remote diagnostics, calibrations and services.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Autel Repairify collaboration

Repairify and Autel have announced an exclusive long-term collaboration agreement for the delivery of Repairify's patented global OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations and programming through Autel's remote-capable products across North America.

As part of the agreement, Repairify will integrate its patented global remote diagnostic, calibration and programming solutions as a new service offering into a revised version of Autel's Remote Expert platform. Repairify and Autel will jointly manage the platform that will now offer customers the choice of using the certified and warrantied OEM remote solutions from Repairify, along with the independent remote experts who are already serving the platform, the companies say.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TechForce Announces FutureTechs Rock Awards Winner

The 2023 TechForce Foundation FutureTechs Rock Awards honors young industry leaders.

By Christian Hinton
TechForce-Awards
2024 OTR Tire Conference is Vegas Bound

Las Vegas will play host to TIA’s 2024 OTR Conference at the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa.

By Christian Hinton
OTR-Conference-2023
Hunter Engineering Debuts ROI Hub

Hunter Engineering’s new ROI Hub offers 13 specific ROI calculators for Hunter equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Hunter-ROI-Hub
Double Coin Appoints Tim Kelly to OE, National Fleet Manager

Kelly has more than three decades of tire industry experience, notably in the commercial segment.

By Madeleine Winer
Tim-Kelly-Double-Coin-CMA

Other Posts

Plant-Based Rubber Innovations Fuel Sustainable Tire Growth

Many alternatives – soybeans, dandelions, tomatoes, moss and much more – are being studied and used in potential future products.

By Jim Davis
Goodyear tire soybean oil
Servicing Blind Spot Detection and ADAS

Servicing these systems is straightforward, and with the right tools, you can resolve customer complaints.

By Christian Hinton
Servicing ADAS
Black’s Tire’s Brian Pierce: ‘My People are My Biggest Motivator’

Manager of 16 Black’s Tire stores, Brian Pierce has been commended on his dedication.

By Brian Coote
Brian-Pierce-Blacks Tire
Goodyear Honors J.B. Hunt Driver with Highway Hero Award

A Washington-based truck driver joins the list of award recipients after saving a motorcyclist’s life.

By Christian Hinton
Goodyear Hwy Hero