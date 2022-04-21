Massachusetts Right to Repair Court Decision Delayed Again

United States District Judge Douglas Woodlock issued a notice on Friday, April 15, 2022, informing of another delay to provide a decision on the Right to Repair court case in Massachusetts.
Citing “the resurgence of a demanding criminal trial schedule, resumption of long-delayed in-court non-trial proceedings coupled with insistent writing responsibilities in other matters,” Judge Woodlock extended the date to resolve the matter and invited the Defendant (the Commonwealth of Massachusetts) to “make a Further Modified Stipulation to adjust the relevant date necessary for an appropriate period of consideration in support of a fully satisfactory opinion until no later than July 2, 2022, to bring this case to an appealable final judgment.”
The judge previously stated that he would issue a final judgment no later than April 15, 2022.
Approved by Massachusetts voters on November 3, 2020, by an overwhelming 75-25 percent margin, the new Right to Repair law would require manufacturers to provide vehicle owners both access and control of the diagnostic and repair data generated by their vehicles.
