Connect with us
Mass-Right-to-repair

News

Massachusetts Right to Repair Court Decision Delayed Again

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

United States District Judge Douglas Woodlock issued a notice on Friday, April 15, 2022, informing of another delay to provide a decision on the Right to Repair court case in Massachusetts.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Citing “the resurgence of a demanding criminal trial schedule, resumption of long-delayed in-court non-trial proceedings coupled with insistent writing responsibilities in other matters,” Judge Woodlock extended the date to resolve the matter and invited the Defendant (the Commonwealth of Massachusetts) to “make a Further Modified Stipulation to adjust the relevant date necessary for an appropriate period of consideration in support of a fully satisfactory opinion until no later than July 2, 2022, to bring this case to an appealable final judgment.”

The judge previously stated that he would issue a final judgment no later than April 15, 2022.

Approved by Massachusetts voters on November 3, 2020, by an overwhelming 75-25 percent margin, the new Right to Repair law would require manufacturers to provide vehicle owners both access and control of the diagnostic and repair data generated by their vehicles.

Advertisement

For more on right to repair, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Sun Auto Tire & Service Opens New Location in Goodyear

News: Pirelli ‘P Zero Elect’ Selected as OE for the Electric BMW iX

News: Kenda Receives National Quality Award from Taiwanese Government

News: Subsidiary of DexKo Global Acquires HiSpec Wheel & Tire

Advertisement

on

Massachusetts Right to Repair Court Decision Delayed Again

on

Martins Acquires Wheel Safety Company Checkpoint

on

Continental Launches Tires Made from Recycled PET Bottles

on

Hankook Tire Named OE for Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.

Kumho Tire U.S.A. Inc.
Contact: Brian Phone: 800-445-8846
133 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 2800, Atlanta GA 30303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_ yokohama acquires Trelleborg wheel systems_

News

Yokohama Acquires Trelleborg’s Wheel Systems Business
Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR- Point-S-USA-Springfield-OR-

News

Point S Creates Programs that Invest in Independents
Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech Pirelli-CEO-Tronchetti-Provera-future-mobility-tech

Executive Interviews

Pirelli CEO Talks Future Mobility, Industry Challenges
Continental-ContiLifeCycle-Retread Continental-ContiLifeCycle-Retread

News

Continental Tire Sales, Retread Volumes Increase in 2021
Connect
Tire Review Magazine