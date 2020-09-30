Martins Industries Launches New Website

Click Here to Read More

Martins Industries says users now have products, content and features that are tailored to them, to allow for easier shopping of tire equipment. Altogether, the company says the website is available in no less than five languages and is e-commerce-ready for consumers in nine different countries.

The company says it hopes the new website will attract more first-time buyers.

The new website can be found here: https://martinsindustries.com/int_en/