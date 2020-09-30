Connect with us
Martins-Website

News

Martins Industries Launches New Website

Martins Industries says users now have products, content and features that are tailored to them, to allow for easier shopping of tire equipment.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Martins Industries has released its revamped, high-performance e-commerce website.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Martins Industries says users now have products, content and features that are tailored to them, to allow for easier shopping of tire equipment. Altogether, the company says the website is available in no less than five languages and is e-commerce-ready for consumers in nine different countries.

The company says it hopes the new website will attract more first-time buyers.

The new website can be found here: https://martinsindustries.com/int_en/

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: K&M Tire Takes its 2021 Trade Show Virtual

News: Les Schwab to Sell Business to Investment Firm

News: Bridgestone Makes Custom Tire for Maserati MC20

News: BKT Launches BKT Network

Advertisement

on

Martins Industries Launches New Website

on

TBC International's El Dorado Tires Available in Europe

on

Apollo Tyres Expands Partnership with Manchester United

on

Bridgestone Americas Executive VP to Retire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance
Contact: Dan RadarPhone: 210-492-4868Fax: 210-492-4890
2706 Treble Creek, San Antonio TX 78258
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect