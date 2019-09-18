Plumbers Named ‘Mario’ Can Win Tires from BFGoodrich

BFGoodrich Tires will be giving free tires to plumbers named “Mario” in honor of National Tradesmen Day, Sept. 20.

The tire giveaway is part of the BFGoodrich Tires Tradesmen Support Program. From Sept. 20 through Sept. 27, plumbers named Mario can visit pages.bfgoodrichtires.com/mario to be entered to win a set of four All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires for a work vehicle, while supplies last.

The BFGoodrich Tires Tradesmen Support Program is open to all tradesmen and tradeswomen in the U.S. and Canada, regardless of name or trade. The program offers discounts on the BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire. Tradesmen who purchase a set of four tires are eligible for a $70 discount or a $100 discount if they are members of a partner association. The program also offers 24/7 worksite assistance, a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and chances to win experiences to BFGoodrich-affiliated races such as the SCORE Baja 1000 and the Mint 400.