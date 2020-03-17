Connect with us

Marangoni Tread NA Operational During Coronavirus Pandemic

Marangoni Tread North America (MTNA) has announced its factories remain operational despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says it is taking active steps to prevent any interruption in business processes.

MTNA says it is following the CDC’s recommended strategies for employers to further protect the health and safety of all of their associates. The company says it will continue to closely monitor the situation and evaluate additional measures to support their customers and associates as needs arise.

Marangoni Tread NA Operational During Coronavirus Pandemic

