Marangoni Awarded at the Recircle Awards 2022

Marangoni says it won four categories of the Recircle Awards 2022, the highest number of prizes awarded in the global event created to acknowledge the contribution that companies in the tire retreading and recycling sectors provide.

Marangoni says it made it to the highest podium in the following categories:

Best Tread Rubber Supplier;

Circular Economy Award;

Best Tyre Retreader, for the second consecutive year;

Best Retreading Equipment Supplier, thanks to the victory of its subsidiary TRM.

The Recircle Awards’ winners were announced at the ceremony broadcast online on April 25. The trophies will be delivered during The Tire (in Cologne, Germany, on May 24) and Autopromotec (in Bologna, Italy, on May 26).