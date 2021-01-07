Mann+Hummel Celebrates 80th Anniversary

Click Here to Read More

Since its founding in 1941, the company says it provides employment for around 22,000 people at more than 80 locations.

The planned festivities for the big event had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, there will be individual and partly-digital activities for employees at sites worldwide, the company says. The company has also designed a brochure documenting the milestones in the company’s history.

“In the course of my 20 years with the company, I have become familiar with all areas of Mann+Hummel. What impresses me most are the people who, even under challenging circumstances, work every day with great commitment to our common goals”, said Kurk Wilks, president and CEO.

With the development of antiviral air purifiers, Mann+Hummel says it is currently helping to contain the spread of the coronavirus with its filtration technology. The company says the devices filter the SARS-CoV-2 virus, flu and cold viruses, as well as free allergens from the air.

With various acquisitions such as Hardy Filtration (2019), a Canadian air filtration company, and the takeover of parts of Seccua Holding AG (2019), which specializes in the development and production of ultrafiltration systems for drinking water treatment, as well as the acquisition of Helsa Functional Coating last year, through which the portfolio was supplemented mainly in molecular filtration and elastomer and activated carbon technology for special industrial applications, the company says it is expanding its expertise in growth markets worldwide.