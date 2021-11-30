Connect with us
Rolling with the Numbers

How Top Tire Dealers Manage Their Inventory

David Sickels

on

Does managing your tire inventory sometimes feel like a game? Let’s lean into that.
Sometimes managing your inventory feels like a game. Should you be using tire aging reports? Measuring inventory turns? Maybe you should just be concentrating on stocking the most popular sizes and segments. Trust us, we get it. That’s why we’re having fun with this month’s data set – because games are supposed to be fun.

In this month’s episode of Rolling with the Numbers, we take a look at our most recent tire dealer survey data to find out how dealers decide the best way to manage inventory, the unique ways they use to keep their shops memorable, ensuring a customer becomes a repeat customer and more.

MORE: Check out last month’s episode on standing out amongst the competition.

Garage Studio

