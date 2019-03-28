MAM Software’s Autocat in 1,500+ Locations in North America

MAM Software, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MAM Software Group, Inc., has seen a significant increase in the use of Autocat since its launch, the company said. Autocat utilizes cloud technology to help parts manufacturers publish their catalog data. This provides up to date catalog information to warehouse distributors, retailers, jobbers along with tire and auto service dealers.

Manufacturers can submit data using both ACES and PIES delivery specifications that is then verified and standardized before being published to the cloud. Users access the data from Autocat’s desktop interface, which allows them to select vehicle information and products, or use the VIN, Interchange and Buyers Guide features to identify and sell the right parts. Personalized notes and customizable product categories allow the catalog to be tailored to individual requirements.

Eastern Warehouse Distributors, based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, has been using MAM Software’s Autopart business management and Warehouse Management Software (WMS) since February 2016 and were one of the first companies to start using Autocat. They now use it in all of their locations and average around 9,000 lookups per day.

“We analyzed the lookup results in Autocat and found the data to be up-to-date and accurate,” says John Myers, vice president of operational integrations forEastern Warehouse Distributors, said. “This gave us confidence that we would see increased sales opportunities and decreased return rates. Autocat takes cataloging to another level, providing updates at web speed without monthly maintenance. It offers consistent, up-to-date results to make the sale.”

MAM Software’s first cloud driven catalog solution was introduced to the UK market back in 2008 and was then launched in the U.S.

” We are very pleased with the Autocat product we launched in the U.S. and we are encouraged by the positive response we’ve received from our customer,” says Mike Jamieson, CEOof MAM Software.