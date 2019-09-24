MAM Software to Showcase Latest Products at SEMA 2019

MAM Software will preview the features and functionality of its point of sale solution at SEMA 2019.

Visitors to the show, held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Nov. 5-8, will see MAM Software’s VAST, point of sale system, designed to optimize business performance and improve customer service practices, the company says. The company will also have live demonstrations of its option for an electronic catalog and connectivity solution for tire and auto service dealers, VAST Commerce. Built on MAM Software’s OpenWebs e-commerce and Autocat catalog platforms, the VAST Commerce’s open architecture provides users with a single solution for all their connectivity requirements, from online inquiries and ordering, to secure trading and accounting functions.

MAM Software will also be showcasing MAM CarSide – a phone or tablet application for VAST that allows users to complete a digital inspection. New features include two-way integration between VAST and MAM CarSide as well as two-way texting with customers. With two-way integration, users can pull work order status, inventory availability, totals, taxes and declined part information from VAST. Additionally, VAST can now view and import measurements for brake pad thickness, tire pressure and tread depth from MAM CarSide inspection forms, the company says.

MAM Software will also demo at SEMA its next-generation point of sale system, VAST Online, which tire and auto service businesses can access via an internet browser with no installation or maintenance required.

“The SEMA show is a great platform for us to interact with our customers, partners, and prospects,” said Mike Jamieson, CEO, MAM Software. “We’ve invested a lot of resources into developing some new features in our solutions through the help of our customers over the last year and we’re excited to showcase them to attendees. I would encourage anybody attending the show to visit our stand and see first-hand demonstrations of how the latest features and enhancements to our software can help drive business performance.”

MAM Software will exhibit at Booth #42217 at the SEMA Show.