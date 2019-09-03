News/MAM Software
September 3, 2019

MAM Software Group Will Be Acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

MAM software logo

MAM Software Group, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement under which it will be acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $154.2 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, MAM stockholders will receive $12.12 per share in cash for each common share of MAM, which represents a 14% premium over the closing price on Aug. 30 and a 38% premium over the prior 90-day average of $8.80 per share.

