MAM Software Group Will Be Acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems

MAM Software Group, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement under which it will be acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $154.2 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, MAM stockholders will receive $12.12 per share in cash for each common share of MAM, which represents a 14% premium over the closing price on Aug. 30 and a 38% premium over the prior 90-day average of $8.80 per share.