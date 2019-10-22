MAM Software Introduces New Integration Between Autopart, Virtual Inventory Cloud

MAM Software, Inc., a subsidiary of MAM Software Group, Inc. has introduced a new integration between Autopart and Virtual Inventory Cloud (VIC) by GCommerce.

GCommerce drives commerce in the vehicular and industrial distribution supply chains through cloud-based technology solutions designed to increase revenue and streamline operations, the company says.

VIC’s integration with Autopart allows users to launch the VIC portal directly from their point of sale screen when processing bought out parts. The VIC portal allows users to view availability and place electronic purchase orders directly with compliant vendors, the integration means that such orders get automatically created on the Autopart system.

In addition to the VIC integration, Autopart also integrates with GCommerce’s electronic messaging capabilities for sending and receiving purchase orders, invoices and ASNs via EDI.

MAM Software will be at AAPEX Nov. 5-7 at booth #2267.