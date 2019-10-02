MAM Software Announces Autopart, ShipEngine Integration

MAM Software has announced a new integration between Autopart and ShipEngine. ShipEngine, the technology that powers ShipStation and other platforms, provides shipping tools to businesses.

ShipEngine, a subsidiary of Stamps.com, was designed to solve the logistics problems that arise as businesses scale. The integration between ShipEngine and Autopart provides Autopart users with the ability to perform shipment rate shopping across multiple leading carriers and services, provide customers with accurate shipping costs upfront and then to generate the shipment labels and tracking numbers directly from Autopart at the point of picknotes being invoiced.

With a ShipEngine account configured, users can retrieve shipping rates from most major shipping companies, including FedEx, UPS & USPS, in real-time. The integration allows for shipping addresses to be validated at the point of shipping, as well as allowing for shipment tracking information to be viewed directly within Autopart.

MAM Software will be at booth #2267 at AAPEX Nov. 5-7.