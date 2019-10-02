News/MAM Software
October 2, 2019

MAM Software Announces Autopart, ShipEngine Integration

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

MAM Software Announces Autopart, ShipEngine Integration

Falken Introduces New Highway Terrain Tire, the Wildpeak H/T02

Nokian Tyres Expands Presence at North American Ski Resorts

Kelley Blue Book Launches New Auto Repair Guide

BKT Chairman Awarded for Being 'Best Transformational Leader'

Standards Testing Labs Tire Technology Seminar is Nov. 12-14

Michelin Enhances Small Commercial Fleets Advantage Program

Nokian Tyres Debuts as Major Sponsor of 2019 Colorado Classic

Vredestein Wins Gold AutoVision Media Award

MAM Software Group Will Be Acquired by Kerridge Commercial Systems

MAM-ShipEngine-Logo

MAM Software has announced a new integration between Autopart and ShipEngine. ShipEngine, the technology that powers ShipStation and other platforms, provides shipping tools to businesses.

ShipEngine, a subsidiary of Stamps.com, was designed to solve the logistics problems that arise as businesses scale. The integration between ShipEngine and Autopart provides Autopart users with the ability to perform shipment rate shopping across multiple leading carriers and services, provide customers with accurate shipping costs upfront and then to generate the shipment labels and tracking numbers directly from Autopart at the point of picknotes being invoiced.

With a ShipEngine account configured, users can retrieve shipping rates from most major shipping companies, including FedEx, UPS & USPS, in real-time. The integration allows for shipping addresses to be validated at the point of shipping, as well as allowing for shipment tracking information to be viewed directly within Autopart.

MAM Software will be at booth #2267 at AAPEX Nov. 5-7.

Show Full Article