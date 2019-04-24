News/MAM Software
April 24, 2019

MAM Software Exhibiting at 2019 ITDG Tradeshow

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

MAM Software will be attending the ITDG (Independent Tire Dealers Group) Meeting & Tradeshow from May 1-5 at Secrets Cap Cana in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

MAM Software will be showcasing its point of sale and business management solutions, its web-enabled parts catalog and its digital vehicle inspection solution.

The company says the latest version of VAST, its point of sale and business management solution, includes new features such as integration with MAM Software’s parts catalog and connectivity solution for tire and auto service dealers, MAM Commerce.

MAM Software will also be demoing MAM CarSide – a tablet-based digital inspection solution integrated with VAST.

Additionally, the company will be demoing its browser-based point of sale and business management system, VAST Online.