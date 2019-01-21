Video/wheel bearings
January 20, 2019

Maintenance Minute: Removing Stuck Wheel Bearings The Right Way

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Maintenance Minute: Removing Stuck Wheel Bearings The Right Way

Andrew Markel describes some common mistakes in removing a seized wheel bearing, as well as the right tools and procedures to prevent damaging the unit. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.

