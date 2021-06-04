Mahansaria Tyres Acquires American Tire Distributor

Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited (MTPL) has reached an in-principle agreement to acquire a majority stake in Tyres International Inc. (TI). This is the first step by MTPL in building its distribution network in North America.

Click Here to Read More

Tyres International would distribute MTPL’s Ascenso brand of agricultural and construction tires in the United States, whilst continuing to act as a distributor for Westlake commercial truck tires and Sunrise commercial truck wheels. The Westlake brand of commercial truck tires is manufactured by ZC Rubber, with whom TI has had a relationship for over 20 years.

Through this investment, the companies say they aim to continue the development of TI as a leading wholesale tire distributor in the U.S.