Connect with us

News

Mahansaria Tyres Acquires American Tire Distributor

Tire Review Staff

on

Mahansaria Tyres Private Limited (MTPL) has reached an in-principle agreement to acquire a majority stake in Tyres International Inc. (TI). This is the first step by MTPL in building its distribution network in North America.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyres International would distribute MTPL’s Ascenso brand of agricultural and construction tires in the United States, whilst continuing to act as a distributor for Westlake commercial truck tires and Sunrise commercial truck wheels. The Westlake brand of commercial truck tires is manufactured by ZC Rubber, with whom TI has had a relationship for over 20 years.

Through this investment, the companies say they aim to continue the development of TI as a leading wholesale tire distributor in the U.S.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Toyo Tires Automotive Photo Contest Returns

News: Virginia Tire & Auto Opens New Leesburg Location

News: Movin’On Conference Adds 9 CEOs in New Governance Structure

News: Bridgestone Retail Donates to Boys & Girls Club of Manchester

Advertisement

on

Mahansaria Tyres Acquires American Tire Distributor

on

Movin’On Challenge Design Reveals Top Concepts

on

Jacques Bajer, Tire Industry Hall of Fame Inductee, dies

on

2030 Emissions Targets: How Can Companies Get There?
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Nokian Tyres Inc.

Nokian Tyres Inc.
Contact: Olivia BarkerPhone: 877-256-7727Fax: 800-857-0329
1945 Main St., Colchester VT 05446
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

tire_safety_pack tire_safety_pack

News

TECH Offers Free Safety Packs For Tire Safety Month
Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires Yokohama-ADVAN-Apex-tires

News

Yokohama Reports Record-High Sales in Q1 2021
Nokian-Warehouse Nokian-Warehouse

News

Nokian Tyres Opens New Illinois Warehouse
McCarthy-Tire-Service McCarthy-Tire-Service

News

McCarthy Tire Service Acquires Tire Division of TSS Group
Connect
Tire Review Magazine