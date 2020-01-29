Connect with us

Magnum+ tire balancing solution rated safe by testing company

Tire Review Staff

Following its recent acquisition of Magnum+, Martins Industries has carried out safety tests in regard to the safety of using tempered glass beads in tires.

The tests, which were performed in December 2019, confirm that Magnum+ is approved for safety of the tire, valves and TPMS, Martins Industries says. The chosen testing company was TÜV SÜD, a German firm.

The company says Magnum+’s internal balancing solution is safe for both the tire and its components because it is unbreakable and, for that reason, it never ends up in particles or dust; it is made of tempered glass and cannot freeze or stick together. It is also large enough to never obstruct a valve stem or hinder the work of TPMS.

