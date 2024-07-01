 Magna Tyres introduces five additions to product lineup

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Magna Tyres introduces five additions to product lineup

Magna expanded its MB800 series, and released the M-Traction, M-Straddle, MU26 and MA610 tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Magna-Tyres-new-releases

Magna Tyres launched five additions to its product lineup. First, the manufacturer is expanding its MB800 series with a larger size, 355/65-15. Magna said this new size offers enhanced versatility and efficiency for a wide range of applications. Magna also introduced the M-Traction tire, which the manufacturer said delivers traction, durability, and stability, in challenging terrains and weather conditions.

Catering to the specific needs of the material handling industry, Magna Tyres is releasing the enhanced M-Straddle tire, now available in a new size: 450/95R25. Designed to withstand heavy loads and harsh working environments, Magna said the M-Straddle tire offers stability, longevity, and reliability, empowering operators to maximize productivity and safety.

Moreover, Magna Tyres unveiled the MU26 tire, engineered for underground mining operations. According to Magna, with its tread design and construction, the MU26 tire delivers traction, durability, and resistance to abrasions, ensuring uninterrupted operations and reduced downtime in mining environments.

Finally, Magna Tyres launched the MA610, a robust solid tire designed for short duration forklift shifts. Engineered with a strong base and wear-resistant tread compounds, Magna said the MA610 ensures durability, stability and performance in industrial environments and is available in multiple sizes.

“We are thrilled to introduce these five new tires, which represent the culmination of our tireless dedication to innovation and excellence,” Hein de Wind, commercial director at Magna Tyres said. “Each tire has been engineered to exceed the expectations of our customers, offering unrivaled performance, durability and value across diverse applications and industries.”

