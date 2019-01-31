Magna Tyres Opens North American Office

After successes in a large number of countries and industries, Magna Tyres Group announced that the company is expanding its worldwide network of offices and distribution with a new office on the North American continent, in Canada. This move makes it possible for clients in Canada and the U.S. to use the premium quality Magna Tyres products.

Michael de Ruijter, CEO of Magna Tyres Group, said, “We took a great deal of care in choosing this location for our new office. It will further strengthen our commitment to all customers in the region and is an opportunity for close daily cooperation.”

The objective is to increase the market share, focus on improving customer relationships and satisfaction in this high potential region. The new office is the next step in the worldwide expansion of the OTR company. The rapid growth in recent years made expansion necessary to provide support locally on a 24/7 basis. Clients in the area will benefit from closer and even more personalized attention, while product availability increases because inventory can be locally maintained.

Alex Vitale has been appointed general manager and will lead the new office, responsible for the United States and Canada. He is an accomplished leader with 20 years of experience in general management, sales and marketing in the tyre industry.