News

Magna Tyres Bauma Show 2022 Preview

Christian Hinton

Magna Tyres says it will be finalizing its exhibitor program at Bauma 2022 in Munich, Germany from Oct. 24-30.

Magna says the main priority at this year’s Bauma Show will be to introduce the all-new Magna MU30 mining pattern for underground trucks and wheel loaders. The MU30 incorporates a number of features and benefits including massive lugs and a cut-resistant center to ensure a robust tread area leading to increased service life, according to Magna.

Currently, Magna says it is working with the aim of also showcasing a new OTR pattern, MA60, at the event as well, depending on current research, development and manufacturing schedules.

