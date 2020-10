MaddenCo will be delivering its user conference in a virtual format this year.

Click Here to Read More

The conference will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with all training sessions being taught by MaddenCo employees. MaddenCo users will have the ability to interact and chat with the speakers upon completion of each of the training sessions.

The Web 1.0 by MaddenCo conference will focus on MaddenCo’s Tire Dealer System’s newest web software, which the company has brought to market over the past 18 months.