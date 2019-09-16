Registration Open for MACS 2020 Training Event, Trade Show

Registration is now open for ACcess, the MACS 40th anniversary Training Event and Trade Show to be held Feb. 19-22, 2020 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Attendees will gain access to mobile A/C and engine cooling service and repair information, while attending training sessions for in-depth A/C training for passenger car and light truck, HD truck and off-road vehicles. In addition to 35 hours of training classes, the MACS 2020 Training Event includes a trade show featuring designers and manufactures of A/C systems, components, tools and equipment.

A golf tournament at Gaylord Springs and networking opportunities will also be at the event.

NASCAR driver David Starr will be the Keynote Speaker at the luncheon, sponsored by Mahle Service Solutions.

A complete list of events for the MACS 2019 Training Event and Trade Show is available on the MACS website at www.macsw.org and here. Registration for the training event can be completed at the MACS website, by phone at 215-631-7020 x 0 or by fax at 215-631-7017. Email inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

MACS Host hotel reservations for the Gaylord Opryland Resort can be made by phone at 877- 491-7397 or on the hotel page of the MACS website. The MACS hotel room rate is $199 plus tax, single or double per night.