LWG Automotive Expands Investment Portfolio, Eight Future Greenfield Projects

Leeds West Groups has launched a greenfield new build program and completed its second purchase of raw land in its portfolio for a Big O Tires location in Taos, New Mexico. LWG plans to secure six to eight land plots in the next 120 days throughout Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The locations are scheduled to break ground in Q4 of 2022 through Q1 of 2023 and will open throughout 2023.
Over the last 24 months, LWG has completed over 42 different types of acquisitions mixed between existing business buyouts, real estate transactions and/or conversions.