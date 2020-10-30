Lockheed Martin Names Goodyear ‘Elite Supplier’

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has been named an “Elite Supplier” by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company.

This award is reserved for the top 1% of Lockheed’s more than 1,400 suppliers, and was given to 20 suppliers in 2019. Goodyear was recognized for its contributions to the F-35 Lightning II program.

Suppliers are recognized with the Elite Supplier Award based on a variety of factors, including delivering reliable, quality parts, products and services on time; the alignment of supplier’s values with Lockheed Martin values; and a track record of proactively solving problems.