 Litens Aftermarket details how it plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030

The company said its commitment, in collaboration with its OEM customers, extends to responsible consumption and production.

Litens Aftermarket said it is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability by addressing areas like environmental responsibility, energy efficiency, fairness and concern for employees, corporate ethics and compliance, responsible supply chain practices, and contributions to communities. Litens said it’s dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030. 

According to Litens, the company maintains a global environmental program and prioritizes corporate ethics and compliance with environmental regulations through internal and third-party audits, and fosters a culture of accountability and responsibility. Through energy efficiency measures, including the installation of LED lighting and solar panels across multiple sites, Litens said it is reducing greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption. Litens also prioritizes waste reduction and recycling through waste audits that help track waste metrics across its facilities, along with instituting packaging improvements to limit unnecessary materials.

The company said its commitment, in collaboration with its OEM customers, extends to responsible consumption and production, with a focus on developing products that reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. According to Litens, this is achieved through the use of advanced, lightweight components, materials, and systems, along with manufacturing practices.

