The Auto Care Association has added Lisa Foshee to its government affairs team. Foshee will be the senior vice president of government affairs and general counsel. In her role, Foshee hopes to provide leadership and direction for the association’s federal and state legislative and regulatory efforts. These efforts include educating legislators on issues of importance to Auto Care Association members; building grassroots support among members and consumers for the association’s legislative and regulatory objectives; informing and updating members on regulatory and legislative developments important to their business; and assisting members with federal, state and local law compliance.

