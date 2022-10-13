The Auto Care Association has added Lisa Foshee to its government affairs team. Foshee will be the senior vice president of government affairs and general counsel. In her role, Foshee hopes to provide leadership and direction for the association’s federal and state legislative and regulatory efforts. These efforts include educating legislators on issues of importance to Auto Care Association members; building grassroots support among members and consumers for the association’s legislative and regulatory objectives; informing and updating members on regulatory and legislative developments important to their business; and assisting members with federal, state and local law compliance.
“We are thrilled to have Lisa join the Auto Care team as we enter a new era of representation of our industry’s legislative and regulatory issues,” says Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “Lisa’s strong legal background and expertise in regulatory affairs and litigation will serve our members well in our ongoing fight for the right to repair as well as future technologies that will affect our industry at all levels.”