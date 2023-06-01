 How Manufacturers Limit Tire Noise Output

How Manufacturers Limit Tire Noise Output

Tire engineers use a bevy of tests to strive for lower decibels and create a tire that minimizes any noise distractions.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Back in the 1920’s, silent films were king in Hollywood. Now, silence is utilized and requested in other areas of our lives. Take tires for example. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we explore what creates tire noise and how different manufacturers design tires to limit noise levels.

More than ever, low tire noise is a feature consumers pay attention to when shopping for new tires, especially with the growing number of EV owners. Manufacturers have adapted, focusing efforts on noise-canceling technology and design features.

Tread design, for example, affects the amount of noise the tire generates. Tread blocks are raised sections on the tire’s surface, and the number of these blocks around the tire’s circumference influences the noise output. Tires with larger tread blocks and fewer pitches create less space or “void” between blocks, resulting in less noise.

On the other hand, tires designed for winter weather, such as winter tires, have smaller tread blocks and more pitch, which creates more void between the blocks. This design allows for better traction in snowy and icy conditions. However, the increased void also generates more noise.

To combat noise generated by tires, manufacturers stagger pitches and tread blocks, creating multi-pitch tread designs that reduce noise by incorporating more random blocks and grooves.

Manufacturers also focus on utilizing various technologies, such as foam inserts and sound-absorbing materials inside the tire to lower noise output.

Tire engineers measure sound levels in decibels and use tools such as an anechoic chamber to isolate direct sounds from outside surroundings. The goal is to create a top-performing tire that minimizes noise distractions while maintaining performance and safety.

