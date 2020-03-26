Liebherr Wheel Loader Now Available with Continental EM-Master

Construction machinery manufacturer Liebherr has approved Continental EM-Master tires in the E3/L3 and E4/L4 variants for its wheel loader portfolio.

Since early 2020, Liebherr dealers and end-users have been able to order the tires for new vehicles from the Liebherr factory.

The Continental tires are available in sizes 20.5R25 to 29.5R25 on all Liebherr wheel loaders from L526 to L586 XPower models: