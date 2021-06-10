Leeds West Groups (LWG), alongside The Monteverde Group in their joint venture (JV) partnership, has announced that they have officially acquired the real estate of a future Big O Tires location in San Antonio, Texas on the 10000 block of Potranco Road.

The future Big O Tires location is expected to open for business in 2022.

This acquisition will mark the partnership’s ninth Big O Tires location in the state of Texas. Additionally, this capital investment into LWG Real Estate division will mark the 39th transaction within the last 24 months. The property was purchased from Potranco Acreage Investors, LTD. The purchase price and deal terms are not being disclosed at this time.