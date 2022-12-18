Leeds West Purchases Land in Iowa, Oklahoma

Leeds West Groups (LWG), a Greenwood Village, Colo. investment fund that acquires, owns, and manages national automotive repair franchise brands such as Midas and Big O Tires, has finalized the purchase of two real estate transactions, including one in Clive, Iowa, and one in Enid, Oklahoma. LWG has run operations at the Clive location since 2017 and at the Enid location since 2021.

