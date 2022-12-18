Leeds West Purchases Land in Iowa, Oklahoma

Leeds West Groups (LWG), a Greenwood Village, Colo. investment fund that acquires, owns, and manages national automotive repair franchise brands such as Midas and Big O Tires, has finalized the purchase of two real estate transactions, including one in Clive, Iowa, and one in Enid, Oklahoma. LWG has run operations at the Clive location since 2017 and at the Enid location since 2021.
The real estate purchase details include:
- Big O Tires located at 4212 W. Owen K. Garriott Rd. in Enid from Ciampi O Tires, LLC;
- Midas location at 1690 NW 86th St. in Clive from SJM Realty, Inc.
These capital investments into LWG Real Estate Division mark its 45th transaction of this type within the last 24 months. This will mark LWG’s sixth real estate transaction across Oklahoma and LWG’s 13th real estate transaction in the state of Iowa.