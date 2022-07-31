Connect with us

Launch Tech Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Launch Tech is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The business includes the operations of two R&D centers located in Shenzhen and Shanghai, China. Launch Tech has also established global R&D units in the United States, Germany, Japan, Korea and Latin America, the company says.

In 2002, Launch was listed on the Hong Kong GEM board, and it was also listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited in 2011. In 2013, the company diversified into new product segments such as the internet of vehicles anticipating the future of vehicle data and connectivity. Afterward, Launch developed a IoV chipset protocol and a series of IoV smart hardware, the company says.

