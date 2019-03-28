News/Latin American & Caribbean Tyre Expo
March 28, 2019

Latin Tyre Expo Announces Speakers for 2019 Conference

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tire Discounters Voted Best in Cincinnati for 11th Year in a Row

Cimcorp Opens Office in Chennai, India

Double Coin Launches the Little Trucker’s Coloring Contest

Hankook Tire Showcases Three New Tires at 2019 MATS Show

Latin Tyre Expo Announces Speakers for 2019 Conference

Yokohama Tire Names Stan Chandgie New VP of Consumer Sales

Tire Talent Launches Free Industry Job Site

Missouri Legislation Repealing Vehicle Safety Inspections Advances

GT Radial Launches Maxtour LX Tire for CUVs and Passenger Cars in North America

Goodyear Cuts Jobs at Danville Plant

Organizers of the Latin Tyre Expo have announced the speakers for the educational conferences on June 27 in the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama, Republic of Panama.

The Latin Tyre Expo is the leading annual tire exhibition in Latin America and the Caribbean, connecting hundreds of tire manufacturers each year with thousands of tire distributors.

The expo’s speakers are as follows:

  • Heriberto Romero, Director, Hules Banda SA de CV, on How to Activate the Retreading Market
  • Jean Barros, Commercial Manager, Mexico & Central America Vipal SA de CV, on Retreading in Latin America
  • Kevin Rohlwing, Senior Vice President of Training, Tire Industry Association (TIA), on Tire Repair Safety
  • David Shaw, CEO, Tire Industry Research, on China’s tire industry and the State of the global tire industry and outlook
  • David E. Zielasko, Publisher and Editorial Director, Rubber & Plastics News, Tire Business, European Rubber Journal, on Disruption in the Tire Industry
  • Milton Alberto Lopez Tang, VP of Sales, Maxam Tire Latam, LLC.      
  • Tim Good, Radial OTR Sales Manager, Maxam Tire NA, on OTR Tires
  • Jan Svoboda, Director of RFID Business Development, FineLine Technologies, on The Use of RFID within the Tire Industry

To register for the Latin Tyre Expo June 26-28, 2019 and for more information on becoming an exhibitor or visitor, please visit: www.latintyreexpo.com or contact [email protected]  +1 786-293-5186.

Show Full Article