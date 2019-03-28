Latin Tyre Expo Announces Speakers for 2019 Conference

Organizers of the Latin Tyre Expo have announced the speakers for the educational conferences on June 27 in the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama, Republic of Panama.

The Latin Tyre Expo is the leading annual tire exhibition in Latin America and the Caribbean, connecting hundreds of tire manufacturers each year with thousands of tire distributors.

The expo’s speakers are as follows:

Heriberto Romero, Director, Hules Banda SA de CV, on How to Activate the Retreading Market

Jean Barros, Commercial Manager, Mexico & Central America Vipal SA de CV, on Retreading in Latin America

Kevin Rohlwing, Senior Vice President of Training, Tire Industry Association (TIA), on Tire Repair Safety

David Shaw, CEO, Tire Industry Research, on China's tire industry and the State of the global tire industry and outlook

David E. Zielasko, Publisher and Editorial Director, Rubber & Plastics News, Tire Business, European Rubber Journal, on Disruption in the Tire Industry

Milton Alberto Lopez Tang, VP of Sales, Maxam Tire Latam, LLC.

Tim Good, Radial OTR Sales Manager, Maxam Tire NA, on OTR Tires

Jan Svoboda, Director of RFID Business Development, FineLine Technologies, on The Use of RFID within the Tire Industry

To register for the Latin Tyre Expo June 26-28, 2019 and for more information on becoming an exhibitor or visitor, please visit: www.latintyreexpo.com or contact [email protected] +1 786-293-5186.