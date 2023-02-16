 Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo To Take Place June 14-16

Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo To Take Place June 14-16

More than 500 global manufacturers are expected to attend.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Latin Tyre Expo

The Latin Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is returning to the Panama Convention Center in Panama City, Panama, from June 14-16. According to the show, it is the largest tire and parts show in Latin America and offers attendees and exhibitors the opportunity to grow their business in Latin America and the Caribbean.

More than 500 exhibiting global manufacturers–from tire manufacturers, tire service and repair companies, retreading, wheels, auto part manufacturers, auto service, tools and equipment, heavy part manufacturers, truck parts and tires, OTR, mining, TPMS and more–are expected to attend and connect face-to-face with qualified buyers in the region.

“After a hiatus due to COVID-19 the show is finally back and is being held in the brand-new Panama Convention Center,” said Gustavo Lima, CEO of the Latin Expo Group. “It’s double the size of the last convention center with 59,000 square meters (approx. 635,000 square feet)… We also finally can host both the tire and auto part expos together under the same roof.”

