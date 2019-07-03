Latin Tyre Expo Wraps Up 10th Anniversary Convention

The 10th-anniversary edition of the Latin American & Caribbean Tyre Expo took place June 26-28 in the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama, Rep. of Panama.



Almost 200 exhibitors were present and displayed a wide array of products such as new and used tires, retreading, tire equipment, tire repair, tire casings and much more.



The inaugural ceremony was headed by the Honorable Wei Qiang, ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Panama, and Wang Jian, the first secretary.



At the end of the first day, the expo presented a multi-cultural inaugural celebration, food, drinks and performances recalling the previous ten years.



The second day consisted of educational sessions and speakers, including Kevin Rohlwing, senior vice president of training for the Tire Industry Association; Jean Barros, commercial manager for Mexico and Central America of Vipal SA de CV; David Zielasko, publisher and editorial director of Tire Business, Rubber & Plastics News and the European Rubber Journal; and others.

