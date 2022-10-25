Latin Tire & Auto Parts Expo to Return to Panama

The Latin Tire & Auto Parts Expo is returning to Panama next June 14-16, 2023.

“After a hiatus due to Covid-19, the show is finally back and is being held in the brand-new Panama Convention Center,” says Latin Expo Group CEO Gustavo Lima. “It’s double the size of the last convention center with 59,000 square meters (approx. 635,070 square feet) and can accommodate up to 400 exhibitors and thousands of buyers. We also finally can host both the tire and auto part expos together under the same roof.”

The Expo group says they connect hundreds of tire and auto part manufacturers each year with thousands of distributors from Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to represent a regional market for companies seeking to expand in Latin America.