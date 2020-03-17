Latin American & Caribbean Tyre Expo Postponed

To protect the health and safety of all participants during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Latin American & Caribbean Tyre Expo and the Latin Auto Parts Expo (initially scheduled for July 14-17) has been postponed to Nov. 17-20.

The rescheduled event will take place at the new Amador Convention Center in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

The show will present both tires and aftermarket auto parts in one venue. Show officials say they are expecting over 400 exhibitors and 5,000 visitors from Latin America and the Caribbean.

Contact [email protected] for additional information.

