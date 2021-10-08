KYB’s Truck Month Promotion Returns

KYB is again holding its Truck Month promotion with rewards for both service providers and consumers. Automotive service providers and tire dealers will earn $25 on each set of four KYB products for trucks, SUVs and crossovers sold and installed in October and November 2021. Newly registered users will receive a KYB Excel-Gold Prepaid Mastercard and have access to a personalized dashboard that shows real-time updates on their claims, payout dates and amounts. Service providers who have previously received a KYB Excel-Gold Prepaid Mastercard are already registered and can continue to earn by uploading qualified invoices, the company said.