News

KYB’s Truck Month Promotion Returns

The promotion offers rebates to service providers for recommending and installing KYB products, and to consumers for purchasing KYB products.
Danielle Hess

on

KYB is again holding its Truck Month promotion with rewards for both service providers and consumers. Automotive service providers and tire dealers will earn $25 on each set of four KYB products for trucks, SUVs and crossovers sold and installed in October and November 2021.  Newly registered users will receive a KYB Excel-Gold Prepaid Mastercard and have access to a personalized dashboard that shows real-time updates on their claims, payout dates and amounts. Service providers who have previously received a KYB Excel-Gold Prepaid Mastercard are already registered and can continue to earn by uploading qualified invoices, the company said.

Consumers who purchase four KYB products for their truck, SUV, or crossover in October and November 2021 will also earn $25. Purchases can be made at their local service provider, auto parts store or online, and the parts can be professionally installed or installed by the consumer. Consumers can apply for the rebate at www.kyb.com/trucks.

