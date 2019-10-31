News/KYB Amercias
October 31, 2019

KYB Truck Months Promotion Runs Through December

KYB_TruckMonths

KYB’s Truck Months promotion returns this winter. Running November and December, Truck Months offers rewards for service providers and consumers who install KYB shocks, struts or assemblies on trucks and SUVs.

Consumers will earn a $25 MasterCard prepaid card when they purchase any set of four KYB products for trucks of SUVs. For additional information, visit www.kyb.com/save. Truck Months also rewards service provides with $25 on every set of KYB truck shocks installed during the promotion. Service providers can earn up to $450 by submitting their tracking sheets and invoices at the end of the promotion. Additional details for service providers can be found at www.kyb.com/truckmonths.

“Truck Months” is open to consumers and service providers in the U.S. and Canada.

