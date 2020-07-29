KYB Promotion Runs Through Sept. 30

KYB ’s consumer rebate promotion, “Feeling is Believing,” will begin Aug. 1 and run through the end of September.

“Feeling is Believing” allows consumers to earn $75 when they purchase a set of four KYB Strut-Plus products. $50 is offered with a set of four bare struts or on combinations of two Strut-Plus and two shocks or struts. $25 can be earned with the purchase of four KYB shocks or struts.

This promotion is open to consumers across the U.S. and Canada, whether they purchase the shocks from a professional service provider or a retailer.

KYB has distributed printed materials with tips for sellers along with the promotion details for informing consumers. The promotion provides a resource to help their customers drive safer and save up to $75 for choosing KYB.