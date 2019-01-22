KYB Kicks Off 2019 With New Numbers Covering 5 Million Vehicles

KYB recently released an additional 24 new part numbers including several high-performance monotube Gas-a-Just shocks and Strut-Plus complete assemblies. Also included in the release were Excel-G units for high-profile, late-model applications such as the 2016-‘18 Honda Civic and 2015-‘18 Nissan Versa.

“These new numbers are in stock and available immediately,” said Aaron Shaffer, KYB’s director of marketing and product. “We are increasingly focused on the demands of the market and our customers. We have a lot of things planned, and our customers will continue to see a steady diet of new numbers from us each month.”

For a complete list of new numbers released by KYB, contact your KYB representative.