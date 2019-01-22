News/KYB Americas
January 22, 2019

KYB Kicks Off 2019 With New Numbers Covering 5 Million Vehicles

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

How to Apply for Automotive Training Scholarships

Double Coin Excels in Fuel Efficiency Comparison Tests

2019 Top Shop Award Nominations Are Open!

Bridgestone Europe To Acquire TomTom Telematics Business

Safety, Time Savings Top U.S. Drivers’ Wish List for Connected Vehicles

TIA Releases the 2019 Certified ATS Training Tour Schedule

Strategy Analytics: Rising Requirements For Autonomous Emergency Braking Will Bring Ecosystem Challenges

ATD Emerges From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

BestDrive Opens 4 Commercial Tire Centers in 2018, More Planned for 2019

Discount Tire Adds 55 Stores in 2018, 9 in December

kyb-118

KYB recently released an additional 24 new part numbers including several high-performance monotube Gas-a-Just shocks and Strut-Plus complete assemblies. Also included in the release were Excel-G units for high-profile, late-model applications such as the 2016-‘18 Honda Civic and 2015-‘18 Nissan Versa.

“These new numbers are in stock and available immediately,” said Aaron Shaffer, KYB’s director of marketing and product. “We are increasingly focused on the demands of the market and our customers. We have a lot of things planned, and our customers will continue to see a steady diet of new numbers from us each month.”

For a complete list of new numbers released by KYB, contact your KYB representative.

Show Full Article