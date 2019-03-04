News/KYB Americas
KYB Americas Rebate Program Returns in 2019

KYB Americas Feeling is believing

KYB America‘s consumer rebate promotion “Feeling is Believing” is returning for 2019, the company says.

Running through March and April, it has become a staple promotion for service professionals from coast to coast, according to KYB. “Feeling is Believing” allows consumers to earn up to $100 and provides both service professionals and parts professionals a reason to recommend KYB this coming spring.

“For a shock or strut sale to occur, there needs to be meaningful dialog about purpose and value between the consumer and the service professional. This promotion helps to remove some pain for the motorist and helps to instill more confidence in the service professional to have that important conversation,” said KYB Director of Marketing and Product Aaron Shaffer.

For more details on the “Feeling is Believing” promotion and to acquire rebate certificates, visit KYB.com/save.

