Kumho Workers Win USW Union Vote

Workers at Kumho Tire in Macon, Ga., have announced they have successfully joined the United Steelworkers (USW) .

Click Here to Read More

The National Labor Relations Board has declared the union drive victorious after processing the final 13 ballots from an election last fall, according to a press release by USW.

According to USW, workers at the plant sought union representation to fight low wages, hazardous working conditions and abusive treatment at Kumho.

In 2017, Kumho workers lost an initial election. Administrative Law Judge Arthur J. Amchan ordered a new election and ordered the company to read workers a list of its numerous labor law violations. Kumho’s violations, Amchan said, included illegally interrogating employees, threatening to fire union supporters, threatening plant closure and creating an impression of surveillance, among other threats to workers.