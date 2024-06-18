 Kumho Tire's latest EV-specific tire lines aim to exceed expectations

Kumho Tire’s latest EV-specific tire lines aim to exceed expectations

The company's president of sales and marketing dives into Kumho Tire's strategy behind designing tire lines exclusive to EV drivers.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
David Sickels is the Editor of Tire Review. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online.
Published:

The EV tire sector is red-hot – and for good reason. Kelley Blue Book reported there were 1.2 million EVs added to the car parc in the U.S. in 2023, bringing the market share of these vehicles to 7.6%. S&P tells us that in the U.S., 2024 and 2025 will have over 130 new vehicle launches, with over half of them electrified. Tire manufacturers aren’t taking their collective eyes off of this data, with some putting a lot of effort and R&D into finding ways to stay ahead of the market and hone in on the needs of EV customers.

Sharing his thoughts on a recent episode of What’s Treading, Shawn Denlein, president of sales and marketing at Kumho Tire USA, discussed the company’s two latest EV-specific tire lines – the Majesty 9 Solus TA91 EV and Crugen HP71 EV – and how these lines fit into the EV tire marketplace.

“Our goal is not only to meet but exceed the expectations of EV drivers,” Denlein says. “Kumho wants to be the new benchmark for performance efficiency and reliability in the EV market.”

On this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Denlein dives into Kumho Tire’s strategy behind designing tire lines exclusive to EV drivers, how important the EV marketplace is to Kumho Tire, and some of the standout technology found in the company’s latest EV tire lines.

