Kumho Tires Chosen as OE on Audi’s Q5 Series

Kumho Tire has been chosen by Audi to be the original equipment (OE) supplier for the new Q5 series.

The luxury compact SUV series will be available with the Kumho Crugen Premium KL33 in a 235/55R19 fitment.

Kumho says the Crugen series was developed in line with the emergence of urban SUVs. The company says the premium KL33 features Kumho’s silica compound for enhanced traction, tire life and reduced rolling resistance. Additionally, Kumho says, it boosts the vehicle’s fuel economy and offers comfort and a quiet ride.

The tires are currently being produced at Kumho’s Macon plant in Georgia and will supply to Audi’s production site in San Jose Chiapa, Mexico.