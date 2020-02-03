Connect with us

News

Kumho Tires Chosen as OE on Audi’s Q5 Series

Tire Review Staff

on

Kumho Tire has been chosen by Audi to be the original equipment (OE) supplier for the new Q5 series.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Audi-Q5-Kumho

The luxury compact SUV series will be available with the Kumho Crugen Premium KL33 in a 235/55R19 fitment.

Kumho says the Crugen series was developed in line with the emergence of urban SUVs. The company says the premium KL33 features Kumho’s silica compound for enhanced traction, tire life and reduced rolling resistance. Additionally, Kumho says, it boosts the vehicle’s fuel economy and offers comfort and a quiet ride.

The tires are currently being produced at Kumho’s Macon plant in Georgia and will supply to Audi’s production site in San Jose Chiapa, Mexico.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Kumho Tires Chosen as OE on Audi's Q5 Series

on

CMA is NA's Exclusive Distributor of Tianli Tire Brand

on

Vredestein Tires to Come OE on VW Golf Mark 8

on

Maxam Tire Creates New Mining Group
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Zisser Tire Wholesale

Contact: dennis fergusonPhone: 314 869 3600Fax: 314 869 1200
9990 west florissant ave, st louis mo 63303
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect