Kumho Tire Wins Good Design Award

After receiving two awards at this year’s iF International Forum Design Awards, Kumho Tire announced that three of the company’s products have also been named the 2019 North America Good Design Award winner for the transportation category.

The Good Design Awards recognize the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial products in 30 categories across the globe. In 2019, the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies partnered with the Chicago Museum to select winners based on a range of criteria, such as functions, new technologies and innovative design. The Kumho Ecsta PA51, Majesty 9 Solus TA91 and WinterCraft Wi51 were honored with the awards.

Kumho Tire Good Design Award 2020 Winners

“We strive to distinguish ourselves by developing high-quality, innovative products,” said Jung Il-taik, the head of the R&D division at Kumho Tire. “We will continue to focus our research capabilities on creating designs that satisfy the need of our consumers.”

